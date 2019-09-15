Steelers' Vince Williams: Suffers injury Sunday
Williams suffered a hamstring injury and is doubtful to return to Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
It's unclear how Williams suffered the injury, but the fact that he's been ruled doubtful already isn't a good sign for his chances to return. With the veteran sidelined, Tyler Matakevich and rookie Devin Bush could see an increase in snaps.
