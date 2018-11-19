Williams recorded 10 tackles (six solo) including a sack during their 20-16 win against Jacksonville.

The 10 tackles were the most in a game for Williams since Week 1, and he has now been involved in sacking opposing quarterbacks in four of his last five games. Pittsburgh has a six-game winning streak during which the defense has held opponents to 21 or fewer points in each game. They face Denver -- which averages 23 points per game -- in Week 11.

