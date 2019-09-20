Play

Williams (hamstring) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the 49ers.

Williams left last week's game against the Seahawks with a hamstring injury and then failed to practice all week. With Williams out for Week 3, Tyler Matakevich and rookie Devin Bush are in line to see an increase in workload Sunday.

