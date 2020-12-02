Smallwood has been added to the Steelers' active roster for Wednesday's game against the Ravens, Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
With James Conner (illness) and Jaylen Samuels (quad) unavailable for the contest, Smallwood is in line to serve as the Steelers' No. 3 running back Wednesday behind Benny Snell and Anthony McFarland.
