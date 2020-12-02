The Steelers elevated Smallwood from their practice squad ahead of Wednesday's game against the Ravens, Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

With James Conner (reserve/COVID-19 list) and Jaylen Samuels (quadriceps) unavailable for the contest, Smallwood is in line to serve as the Steelers' No. 3 running back Wednesday behind Benny Snell and Anthony McFarland. Provided Snell and McFarland aren't forced to exit the contest early, Smallwood will likely see most of his work on special teams.