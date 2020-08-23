Smallwood injured his shoulder in Saturday's practice, per coach Mike Tomlin, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Smallwood was enjoying a few extra reps with James Conner (undisclosed) sidelined, but the former Eagles draft pick got banged up in the process. He'll need to recover quickly and impress in camp in order to lock down a roster spot.
