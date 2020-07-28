The Steelers have signed Smallwood to a one-year contract, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
Smallwood saw limited action with Washington in 2019, but he adds some depth to Pittsburgh's backfield. The 26-year-old, who came into the NFL in 2016 as a fifth-round draft pick of the Eagles, will thus look to carve out a third-down/kick return role with the Steelers, who also roster fellow running backs James Conner, Jaylen Samuels, Benny Snell, Anthony McFarland and Kerrith Whyte.
