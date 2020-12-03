Smallwood played two snaps -- both on special teams -- Wednesday in the Steelers' 19-14 win over the Ravens.

With running backs James Conner (reserve/COVID-19 list) and Jaylen Samuels (quadriceps) sitting out the Week 12 contest, Smallwood was elevated from the practice squad to provide depth behind Benny Snell and Anthony McFarland. Pittsburgh should have one or both of Conner and Samuels back for their Week 13 game Monday versus Washington, so Smallwood will presumably revert to the practice squad in the coming days.