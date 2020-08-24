Smallwood (shoulder) remained sidelined at Monday's practice, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
Smallwood injured his shoulder at Saturday's practice. The severity of the issue remains unclear, but he isn't healthy enough to practice at this point. A quick return would be advantageous for his chances at locking down a role on the team's final roster.
