Howard (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's matchup with the Bills, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

The rookie quarterback would need starter Aaron Rodgers and backup Mason Rudolph to be unable to play due to injury, illness or ejection to get into the game. Howard was activated off injured reserve Nov. 12 after dealing with a fractured right hand, and he's been behind Rodgers and Rudolph ever since.