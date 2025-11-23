Howard is active for Sunday's game against the Bears, when he'll serve as the backup quarterback behind Mason Rudolph, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Howard opened the season on injured reserve due to a fractured right hand, and after being activated off IR on Nov. 12, he served as the Steelers' emergency third quarterback in Week 11 against the Bengals. However, with Aaron Rodgers (wrist) ruled out for Sunday's clash against Chicago, Howard will be on the active roster for the first time this season and will be available to play in case Rudolph is removed from the game. During his final collegiate season at Ohio State, Howard completed 73.0 percent of his passes for 4,010 yards, 35 touchdowns and 10 interceptions across 16 games.