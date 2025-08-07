Howard (hand) hasn't been ruled out from playing in Pittsburgh's final preseason game, Mark Kaboly of 93.7 The Fan Pittsburgh reports.

Howard fractured a bone in his right hand on Tuesday, which was expected to keep him out for the entire preseason, but head coach Mike Tomlin said he could make an appearance in their preseason finale on August 21 against Carolina. The 2025 sixth-round pick is competing with Mason Rudolph for the backup role and was on track to have a big workload in the preseason. In the meantime, Skylar Thompson will get more reps in his absence.