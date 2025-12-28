default-cbs-image
Howard (coach's decision) is inactive and will serve as the Steelers' emergency third quarterback Sunday against the Browns.

Howard remains the safety blanket as both Aaron Rodgers and Mason Rudolph are healthy and active for Sunday's game. The only way Howard would be allowed to enter Sunday's contest is if both quarterbacks on the active roster must exit due to injury, illness, or ejection.

