Steelers' Will Howard: Emergency QB once again
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Howard (coach's decision) is inactive and will serve as the Steelers' emergency third quarterback Sunday against the Browns.
Howard remains the safety blanket as both Aaron Rodgers and Mason Rudolph are healthy and active for Sunday's game. The only way Howard would be allowed to enter Sunday's contest is if both quarterbacks on the active roster must exit due to injury, illness, or ejection.
More News
-
Steelers' Will Howard: Emergency QB again for Week 16•
-
Steelers' Will Howard: Emergency QB3 for Week 15•
-
Steelers' Will Howard: Emergency QB for Week 14•
-
Steelers' Will Howard: Available as emergency QB•
-
Steelers' Will Howard: Backup QB for Week 12•
-
Steelers' Will Howard: Emergency QB for Week 11•