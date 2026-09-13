Howard (coach's decision) is inactive but will serve as the Steelers' emergency third quarterback against the Falcons on Sunday.

The Steelers opted to carry four quarterbacks on the 53-man roster. For Week 1, Howard will be the emergency QB3 behind starter Aaron Rodgers and backup Mason Rudolph, and rookie third-rounder Drew Allar (coach's decision) will be inactive. As the emergency third quarterback, Howard is prohibited from playing in Sunday's game unless both Rodgers and Rudolph were to be removed due to injury, illness or ejection.