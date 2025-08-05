Howard left Tuesday's training camp practice after injuring his throwing hand, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters that the injury occurred during a quarterback-center exchange. It's bad timing for Howard, who is competing against Mason Rudolph for the backup QB job behind Aaron Rodgers. The severity of the injury is not clear, but it could put Howard in jeopardy of missing the Steelers' preseason opener against the Jaguars on Saturday. Skylar Thompson is set to take over third-string duties for as long as Howard is sidelined.