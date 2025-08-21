Howard (hand) isn't suited up for Thursday's preseason contest at Carolina, Alan Saunders of SteelersNow.com reports.

Howard sustained a broken small bone in his right hand in practice on Aug. 5 and missed the Steelers' first two exhibitions as a result. Thursday's absence will make it a third in a row, meaning the rookie sixth-round pick likely is destined to kick off the campaign as the team's No. 3 QB behind Aaron Rodgers and Mason Rudolph.