The Steelers did not activate Howard (hand) from injured reserve, and he has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chargers, per the NFL's transaction report.

Howard continues to recover from a fractured right hand that he sustained during training camp in early August. His 21-day practice window opened Oct. 22, and if he's not activated from IR before the end of that time frame, he would be forced to miss the rest of the 2025 season. Howard's next opportunity to be activated from IR is ahead of the Steelers' Week 11 clash against the Bengals on Sunday, Nov. 16.