Howard is slated to begin the 2025 season as the Steelers' No. 3 quarterback after the team signed Aaron Rodgers on Saturday, Jacob Punturi of SI.com reports.

After winning the national championship during his lone season at Ohio State in 2024, Howard was selected by the Steelers in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Rodgers and the Steelers had been continually linked in rumors during the offseason, but if a deal between the two sides hadn't materialized, Howard could have had an opportunity to compete with Mason Rudolph for a starting role. Instead, Howard will turn his focus toward a developmental role in 2025, but Rodgers said Tuesday that he plans to help the rookie as much as possible this season.