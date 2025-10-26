Howard (hand) will remain on injured reserve and has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Packers, per the NFL's transaction log.

Howard was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday. Despite being a full participant in practice all week, the rookie sixth-rounder is not quite ready to return from a hand injury that he sustained in August, so Mason Rudolph and Aaron Rodgers will be the Steelers' two quarterbacks on the active roster for Week 8. Howard will aim to progress enough in his recovery to be activated off IR ahead of the Steelers' Week 9 clash against the Colts on Sunday, Nov. 2.