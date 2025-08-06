Howard suffered a fractured small bone in his right hand Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Howard exited Tuesday's practice early after suffering an injury to his throwing hand, which is now understood to be something of significance. The quarterback is expected to miss at least three weeks, likely sidelining him for the entirety of the the preseason. It's a tough break for the rookie, who was certainly on track to handle a large workload in Pittsburgh's three exhibition contests. In the meantime, Skylar Thompson will stand to absorb most of Howard's snaps with the third-team offense at practice.