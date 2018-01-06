Gay, who recorded three tackles (two solo) and a forced fumble in the regular season finale win over the Browns, finishes up the 2017 season with 19 tackles (16 solo) with an interception and two forced fumbles in 16 games.

The 19 tackles matched his career-low for a season, which he accomplished in 2007, his rookie year. Although he has never missed a game in 11 seasons, his playing time has taken a huge hit, taking the field for just 27.2 percent of the team's defensive snaps this season. Gay is signed until 2019, but the limited role makes him a less-than-desirable IDP fantasy option.