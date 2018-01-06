Steelers' William Gay: Finishes season with fewest tackles in his career
Gay, who recorded three tackles (two solo) and a forced fumble in the regular season finale win over the Browns, finishes up the 2017 season with 19 tackles (16 solo) with an interception and two forced fumbles in 16 games.
The 19 tackles matched his career-low for a season, which he accomplished in 2007, his rookie year. Although he has never missed a game in 11 seasons, his playing time has taken a huge hit, taking the field for just 27.2 percent of the team's defensive snaps this season. Gay is signed until 2019, but the limited role makes him a less-than-desirable IDP fantasy option.
More News
-
Steelers' William Gay: Deja vu season for veteran•
-
Steelers' William Gay: Gets first sack and interception of the season•
-
Steelers' William Gay: Ready to play•
-
Steelers' William Gay: Questionable to play•
-
Steelers' William Gay: Re-signs for 3 more seasons•
-
Steelers' William Gay: Leads team with eight tackles in loss•
-
Wild Card Round Injury Updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
NFL Playoff Fantasy: Surprising top QB
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
Wild Card pool rankings: Start Gurley
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal wild card...
-
Wild Card round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for the four games during...
-
2018 Round 1 previews
Jamey Eisenberg has an early break down of his 2018 first round, as well as the top 12 players...
-
Playoff challenge player rankings
Jamey Eisenberg ranks all the players in the upcoming NFL playoffs based on how far their teams...