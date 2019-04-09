Steelers' Winston Craig: Signs with Steelers
Craig signed a contract with the Steelers on Monday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Craig will join the Steelers after playing for the San Antonio Commanders of the AAF. He has also logged two different stints with the Eagles but was released before the beginning of the regular season each time.
