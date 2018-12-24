Steelers' Xavier Grimble: Another goose egg
Grimble failed to catch his lone target during Sunday's 31-28 loss to New Orleans.
The backup tight end has just five catches on seven targets this season, so he shouldn't be counted on in Week 17 despite facing a Cincinnati defense that which allows the fourth most fantasy points to tight ends per game (10.4).
