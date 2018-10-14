Steelers' Xavier Grimble: Career-high 35 yards in win
Grimble caught both his targets for 35 yards during Sunday's 28-21 win over Cincinnati.
The receptions give him just three this season, but he has already exceeded his yardage total for all of last season (32). Still, Grimble finds himself buried behind Vance McDonald and Jesse James on the depth chart as the Steelers head in to a Week 7 bye.
