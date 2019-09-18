Grimble was targeted during Sunday's 28-26 loss to Seattle, but did not record a catch.

With Jesse James now in Detroit, 2019 was supposed to be an opportunity for Grimble to take a step in his development. It hasn't worked out that way, with just one target on a suddenly 0-2 Steelers squad. Grimble's opportunity to grow in his new TE2 role took a hit with Ben Roethlisberger's season-ending elbow surgery. Now the passing attack will rely on sophomore Mason Rudolph, who struggled but had his moments in relief Sunday.