Grimble (wrist) no longer needs a cast and instead was seen sporting a wrap during Sunday's session, Mark Kaboly of The Athletic reports.

Grimble recently underwent surgery to repair a thumb/wrist issue. Although that could preclude him from playing in Pittsburgh's remaining two preseason tilts, news that he's shed his cast is at least encouraging. With Vance McDonald (foot) also banged up, Jesse James is the Steelers' top healthy tight end at the moment.