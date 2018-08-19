Steelers' Xavier Grimble: Doesn't need cast
Grimble (wrist) no longer needs a cast and instead was seen sporting a wrap during Sunday's session, Mark Kaboly of The Athletic reports.
Grimble recently underwent surgery to repair a thumb/wrist issue. Although that could preclude him from playing in Pittsburgh's remaining two preseason tilts, news that he's shed his cast is at least encouraging. With Vance McDonald (foot) also banged up, Jesse James is the Steelers' top healthy tight end at the moment.
More News
-
Steelers' Xavier Grimble: Goes under knife•
-
Steelers' Xavier Grimble: Nursing wrist injury•
-
Steelers' Xavier Grimble: Latches on for another year•
-
Steelers' Xavier Grimble: Quiet finish to even quieter season•
-
Steelers' Xavier Grimble: Scores first TD this season•
-
Steelers' Xavier Grimble: Invisible in season opener•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rookie RB stock watch
Chris Towers checks in on the much-hyped rookie class after the second round of preseason action...
-
2018 Fantasy Football rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Ranking Browns with Gordon back
Josh Gordon is back. Are the Browns a good Fantasy offense?
-
Great news: Gordon is back
Josh Gordon announced his return to the Browns Saturday, and Fantasy players should be very...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Draft Ekeler
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Fantasy Don't Want To Draft List
Dave Richard won't turn down a great deal, but these fifteen players won't be on his team at...