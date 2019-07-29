Grimble sustained an undisclosed injury during Monday's practice, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Grimble was reportedly examined by trainers near the end of Monday's practice. The 26-year-old tight end's injury remains undisclosed. If Grimble were to remain sidelined for a significant amount of time, Zach Gentry and Kevin Rader could see an uptick in reps.

