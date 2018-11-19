Steelers' Xavier Grimble: First catch in five weeks
Grimble caught his lone target for 3 yards during their 20-16 win against Jacksonville.
On the season Grimble has caught every pass thrown to him. Unfortunately, that equates to three receptions for 38 yards. The Steelers face the Broncos -- who allow the sixth most fantasy points to opposing tight ends -- in Week 11, but Vance McDonald is the tight end to have off this roster.
-
-
