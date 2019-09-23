Steelers' Xavier Grimble: First catch this season
Grimble caught one of two targets for three yards in Sunday's 24-20 loss to San Francisco.
The backup tight end has only seen four targets through three games but Vance McDonald (shoulder) was forced from the game, which could result in a larger role for Grimble in Week 4 against the Bengals.
