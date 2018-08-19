Grimble underwent surgery on his thumb/wrist and may be ready for Week 1 but will likely miss the rest of the preseason, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Grimble will be cutting it close to being ready for the season opener Sept. 9 against the Browns. He'll be the No. 3 TE behind Vance McDonald (foot) and Jesse James when he returns. In that role, Grimble's had just 16 receptions for 150 yards and three touchdowns over his first two seasons in the league.