Grimble (calf) has been placed on IR.

Grimble, who logged one catch for three yards over Pittsburgh's first three games, suffered a calf injury this past Sunday against the 49ers. It's a severe enough issue for him to land on IR, a move made in conjunction with the team's acquisition of fellow tight end Nick Vennett.

