Steelers' Xavier Grimble: Healthy to begin Week 13
Grimble (concussion) cleared the concussion protocol Wednesday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Grimble managed to clear the league-mandated concussion protocol with time to spare for Week 13, and was a full participant in Wednesday's practice. The depth tight end is on track to suit up against the Chargers on Sunday, but Grimble is unlikely to see notable targets behind Vance McDonald and Jesse James.
