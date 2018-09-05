Grimble (wrist) is expected to return to practice this week and has a chance to play in Sunday's divisional showdown against the Browns, Ray Fittipaldo of The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

There's no official word on Grimble's availability for Week 1 yet, but a return to the practice field is an encouraging development for his chances of playing. Still considered to be the third option at tight end behind Vance McDonald and Jesse James, Grimble holds minimal fantasy value to open the season.