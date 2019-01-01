Steelers' Xavier Grimble: Jury still out after quiet season
Grimble caught his lone target for 16 yards during Sunday's 16-13 win over Cincinnati.
Despite playing in all 16 games this season Grimble managed just six catches (on eight targets) for 86 yards. The eight targets were the fewest he has seen in his three seasons but his 14.3 yards per catch were a career high. A restricted free agent, Grimble could return to Pittsburgh in 2019 and possibly pass Jesse James -- an unrestricted free agent -- on the depth chart behind Vance McDonald.
