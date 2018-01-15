Steelers' Xavier Grimble: Latches on for another year
Grimble signed a one-year contract extension with the Steelers on Monday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Grimble snagged just five receptions for 32 yards and one touchdown in 2017, and he was used mainly for his run-blocking abilities. As long as Jesse James and Vance McDonald are ahead of him in the depth chart, Grimble isn't expected to produce much more than that. This contract will take Grimble through the 2018 season.
