Steelers' Xavier Grimble: Limited in practice Wednesday
Grimble (concussion) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Grimble continues to nurse a concussion and should be considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns. Even if Grimble is able to clear the league's concussion protocol in time to suit up Week 8, he'll remain an untrustworthy fantasy option behind Vance McDonald and Jesse James.
