Steelers' Xavier Grimble: Practices fully Thursday
Grimble (concussion) was a full participant in Thursday's practice session, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Grimble's return to practice in full means he's cleared the league's concussion protocol. He'll be expected to resume his typical role as a depth tight end behind Vance McDonald and Jesse James.
