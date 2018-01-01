Steelers' Xavier Grimble: Quiet finish to even quieter season
Grimble caught one pass (on two targets) for two yards in Sunday's 28-24 win over the Browns, finishing the 2017 season with five catches (on 10 targets) for 32 yards and one touchdown in 15 games.
There just doesn't seem to be enough balls to go around with all the weapons on Pittsburgh's offense, so when you're the third tight end on the depth chart expectations shouldn't be too high. Grimble is an exclusive-rights free agent, so his future remains to be seen.
