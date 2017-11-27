Steelers' Xavier Grimble: Scores first TD this season
Grimble caught his lone target for a one-yard touchdown in Pittsburgh's 31-28 win over Green Bay Sunday night.
The good news is that Grimble has caught every pass thrown to him this season. The bad news is that his reception against the Packers was just his second target in the nine games he has played. Entering training camp, it was thought that Grimble might challenge Jesse James, even after the signing of Vance McDonald. Unfortunately for all three, the tight end position has been an afterthought in the offense, totaling just 35 receptions, compared to 61 catches by running backs and 155 by wide receivers.
