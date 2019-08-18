Steelers' Xavier Grimble: Set back by ugly drop
Grimble got the start and caught one of three targets for 13 yards in Saturday's preseason win over Kansas City.
Pittsburgh opened in a two-TE formation with both Grimble and Vance McDonald on the field. There's no question the latter will serve as the team's top pass catcher at tight end, but that also was the case last season when Jesse James had 39 targets and 573 snaps. Of course, there's no guarantee Grimble takes all of the vacated workload, as the Steelers instead could give McDonald more run or use rookie Zach Gentry in a reserve role. In any case, Grimble didn't help his cause Saturday night, with his one catch overshadowed by a terrible drop of a perfect pass over the middle.
