Coach Mike Tomlin said Wednesday that he considers Grimble "questionable" for Monday's game against the Bengals, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Grimble appears to be managing an undisclosed injury, which Thursday's first official injury report of the week should shed some light on. With Vance McDonald (shoulder) also nursing an injury, it's possible that Grimble could receive increased snaps versus Cincinnati if he's able to get healthy.