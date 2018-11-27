Steelers' Xavier Grimble: Suffers concussion
Grimble was placed in the concussion protocol Tuesday, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
The USC product will now have to clear concussion protocol before gaining clearance to return to the field. With Grimble and Vance McDonald (hip) nursing injuries, Jesse James could be the only healthy tight end on the roster for the Steelers' game Sunday.
