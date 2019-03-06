Steelers' Xavier Grimble: Tendered by Steelers
The Steelers are placing an original round tender on Grimble, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Grimble will be allowed to negotiate with teams during free agency, but the Steelers will have the option to match any deal offered. If he does leave, the team will not receive any draft compensation. The 26-year-old has compiled 236 yards and three touchdowns across three seasons in Pittsburgh.
