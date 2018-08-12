Steelers' Zach Banner: Agrees to contract with Steelers
Banner signed a contract with the Steelers on Sunday, Mark Kaboly of The Athletic reports.
Banner was surprisingly waived by the Colts prior to the 2017 season after being selected in the fourth round of that year's draft. He then latched on with the Browns and ended up seeing action in eight games as a rookie. After being waived, Banner now joins Pittsburgh where he'll have to battle for a final roster spot throughout training camp.
