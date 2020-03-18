Play

The Steelers and Banner agreed to terms on a one-year contract worth $1.75 million Wednesday, Joe Rutter of Triblive reports.

Banner suited up in 14 games during the 2019 season and made his first start in Week 12's game against Cincinnati. The 26-year-old could compete for the starting right tackle job this year if the team elects to move Matt Feiler to left guard to replace recent retiree Ramon Foster.

