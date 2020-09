Banner received an initial diagnosis of a torn ACL after he exited Monday's 26-16 win over the Giants with a knee injury, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Banner will undergo an MRI to confirm the injury, but the 26-year-old is more than likely headed for season-ending surgery. If that's the case, Chukwuma Okorafor could take over as the Steelers' new starting right tackle, or Pittsburgh could move left guard Matt Feiler to the position.