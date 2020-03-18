Steelers' Zach Banner: Re-signs for one year
The Steelers and Banner agreed to terms Tuesday on a one-year, $1.75 million contract, Joe Rutter of TribLive.com reports.
Banner suited up in 14 games for Pittsburgh during the 2019, making his first start in Week 12 against the Bengals. The 26-year-old could compete for the starting right tackle job this year if the team elects to move Matt Feiler to left guard to replace the recently retired Ramon Foster.
