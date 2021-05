Banner (knee) said Thursday that he's expected to be ready for training camp, Missi Matthews of the Steelers' official site reports.

Banner suffered a torn ACL in the first game of the 2020 season, so this is good news that he appears on track in his recovery. The USC product was resigned by the Steelers this offseason, and if his health holds up, he'll head into training camp as the favorite to earn the starting right tackle job for 2021.