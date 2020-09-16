Banner (knee) will undergo season-ending surgery after tearing his ACL on Monday night, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports. "Everything's going to be OK," Banner said on his personal Twitter account. "I'm going to get over this. I'm excited about my recovery process and I'm going to come back even stronger next season. It's another obstacle that I've got to get over."

A brutal blow for the Steelers as they lose their starting right tackle in the first week of the season. Look for either Matt Feiler or Chukwuma Okorafor to take over starting responsibilities from here on out.