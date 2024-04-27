The Steelers selected Frazier in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 51st overall.

Pittsburgh continues to build up the offensive line in this draft, following up first-rounder Troy Fautanu with Frazier. The West Virginia product was a state champion wrestler in high school, which is often a quality trait that transfers over to playing center. Frazier has the anchor to hold up against stout defenders at 313 pounds with bear-paw hands (10.88 inches) to clutch and redirect. Pittsburgh is adding physicality and talent to its offensive line thus far.